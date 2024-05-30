Prioritise policies supporting holistic youth devt., NGO urges Tinubu

By Aderogba George

An NGO, Advocacy for Positive Behavioural Patterns Initiative (APBPI), has urged President Bola Tinubu to prioritise policies that support holistic development of the country’s youth.

Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NGO, Mrs Christiana-Adedoja Tanimola, stated this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Tanimola said that investing in the younger generation of the country was crucial for the nation’s growth, prosperity and stability.

According to her, Nigerians envision a country where the young people thrive, reach their full potential and contribute positively to the society.

Tanimola said that Nigerians were in need of a country where youths would be empowered to become responsible citizens and leaders, and where Nigeria would become a model for positive behavioural patterns globally.

“On behalf of APBPI, we congratulate…