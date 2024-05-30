Stakeholders Commit To Growth Of Nigeria’s Cleaning Industry

By Oluwafunke Ishola

A multinational home and appliances company, LG Electronics, has pledged its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility as it promotes solutions to drive Nigeria’s cleaning industry.

The General Manager, Home Appliances, LG Electronics, Mr Brian Kang, said this at a two-day Clean Africa Show Conference and Exhibition on Tuesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference had the theme: “Positioning Africa’s Fabricare and Hygiene Industry for Excellence: Adopting World Class Practices”.

Kang noted that the cleaning industry played a critical role in maintaining public health, productivity and overall well-being.

“We recognise the importance of this sector and are dedicated to supporting its growth and development.

“Through our sponsorship of Clean Show Africa, we aim to showcase our cutting-edge cleaning solutions designed to enhance efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and promote…