State Institution Students To Start Loan Applications In June — NELFUND

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) says it plans to start entertaining loan application from students attending state-owned tertiary institutions on June 25.



The Managing Director, NELFUND, Mr Akintunde Sawyerr said this at a news conference on the Post-Application Launch in Abuja on Thursday.



Sawyerr also said that over 60,000 students from federal tertiary institutions had successfully registered since the application launch.



He said from this application, 30,000 had successfully applied for the loan, saying however, no approval had been granted so far.

“Since the launch of our student loan application portal last Friday for students in Federal institutions of higher learning, we have witnessed an extraordinary surge in applications, with over 60,000 submissions since inception.

“The overwhelming response serves as a testament to the critical need for financial assistance among our student population, and we remain committed to addressing…