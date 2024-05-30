Tinubu`s Administration`s Efforts In Combating Illegal Mining

By Martha Agas

Nigeria has been operating a monocultural economy for decades since the discovery of oil in 1956, relying on it to fund its development.

The result is that other sectors of the economy would not receive the needed attention for their growth, posing a worrying obstacle to economic diversification.

While various administrations in the past years struggled to change the trend, observers say the impact is yet to be reflected in the economy, and more political will is needed to achieve the feat.

The country is faced with the reality of building its resilience for the future, especially as the demand for oil is expected to decline, resulting in a loss in its value.

In building this resilience, it must leverage on opportunities in other sectors to generate revenue to drive the process of sustainable development.

One of such is taking advantage of the global upsurge of energy transition to develop its solid minerals sector.

A German company, Geoscan, conducted a preliminary…