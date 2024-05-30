Tinubu’s Policies Beckon Of Hope For Nigeria, Africa – Sen. Lado

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu’s programmes and policies since assumption of office in May 2023 has reshaped the face of Nigeria and Africa in the comity of nations.

Sen. Basheer Lado, Convener, Protem Chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC) Non-Serving Senators Council, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

Lado said that the President’s diplomatic shuttles has generated foreign direct investments into the country and encouraged more genuine entrepreneurs to think Nigeria.

“As the new face of Nigeria to the diplomatic and international business community, you have represented our country with distinction and honour.

“Your successful engagements with the United Nations, African Union and ECOWAS, alongside securing vital international trade agreements, have significantly enhanced Nigeria’s global standing.

“Your steadfast commitment to the principles of separation of powers, as evidenced by your support for the independence of the…