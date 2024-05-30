USAID Appoints Nollywood Actress Chioma Akpotha As Nutrition Ambassador

By Mark Longyen

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has named Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha, as its maiden ‘Goodwill Ambassador for Nutrition’ in Nigeria.

The partnership between Chioma and the agency is aimed at raising awareness about the critical issue of malnutrition, which affects millions of Nigerians, especially women and children, USAID stated on Thursday in Abuja.

It explained that the partnership would leverage Chioma’s genuine commitment to maternal, child health, nutrition, and influential platform, to inspire a nationwide movement towards better nutrition and health for Nigerians.

“Chioma embodies the essence of advocacy and activism. Her commitment to maternal health and child well-being is a calling.

“A calling to use her platform for the greater good, to amplify the voices of the voiceless, and to inspire action and change.

“We celebrate this partnership with Chioma Akpotha, which represents a milestone in our commitment to…