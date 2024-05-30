X-raying 10th Senate Under Tinubu’s Administration 1 Year After

By Naomi Sharang, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Features

The 10th Senate, popularly tagged the ‘uncommon Senate’, was inaugurated on June 13, 2023, when Nigerians were grappling with the sudden rise in the cost of living, following the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu on his assumption of office on May 29.

The National Assembly and particularly the Senate was placed on a tight corner as so much was expected from the lawmakers toward cushioning the effects of the new government policy, which has led to high inflation and high cost of living.

As expected, the Senate began by passing executive bills that were expected to impact directly on Nigerians such as the Students’ Loan Bill, which was passed on March 14 and assented by the President on April 3.

The bill evolved as part of the strategies to ensure full implementation of the Access to Higher Education Act, 2023 as it sought to provide loans to indigent students to pay for their fees in Nigerian tertiary…