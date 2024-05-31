African Leaders Highlight Investment Opportunities To Broaden BRICS Alliance

By Lucy Ogalue

Some African leaders say the continent will benefit from increasing its alliance with Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) group because of the many investment opportunities.

They spoke during a BRICS Business Breakfast in Nairobi, Kenya, on the sidelines of the ongoing African Development Bank (AfDB) Group Meetings.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the South African Chapter of the BRICS Business Council and Brand South Africa hosted the event.

It brought together key leaders and policymakers to discuss trade and investment opportunities for Africa, focusing on the role of the BRICS nations and their potential partnerships with African countries.

BRICS, a grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has recently expanded its membership to include new African members Egypt and Ethiopia, as well as Iran and Argentina, among others.

The expansion, called BRICS Plus, strengthens the ties between BRICS and Africa.

Prof….