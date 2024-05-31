Church Plays Important Role In Transforming Lives – VC

By Blessing Ibegbu

The Vice-Chancellor of Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State, Prof. Kuje Ayuba, said the church has important roles to play in the development and transformation of lives.

Ayuba said this at a public lecture with the theme “Empowering The Church for Greater Societal Impact”.

The Vice-Chancellor said that there was no better time to discuss the topic than now.

“The church is expected to play an important role in the transformation of social, political, economic lives of the citizens.

“It is also expected to put society in a holistic growth and development oriented direction,” he said.

Ayuba, while referring to the church as not just the building, but individuals, said he believed that the solution to the national and global crisis was in the church.

The guest speaker, Prof. John Kennedy Opara, while delivering a lecture, said the church held immense potential for catalysing positive change and fostering societal impact.

Opara, the Chief Executive…