Security Has Improved In  Nigeria Since Tinubu Assumed Office, Says CSO

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Stayalert Human Right Awareness Initiative (SHRAI), a Civil Society Organisation (CSO)has said the nation’s security challenge has improved since President Bola Tinubu assumed office.

The Director of Publicity of SHRAI, Mr Amechi Onyema, said this while addressing a news conference with theme, “One Year of Tinubu/Shettima: Assessing the Impact of the Armed Forces of Nigeria”, on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyema said the assessment of the military was part of activities to commemorate the first anniversary of the Tinubu-Shettima presidency.

He said the administration came onboard at a time when terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements were holding the country to ransom.

Onyema said the group carefully studied what had been done in the past one year to bring peace and stability to volatile parts of the country because of its concern about the security challenges the country had faced.

In counter-insurgency operations, he said investigation by the group…