Stakeholders Tasks African Govts On Daily School Meals For Children

By Lucy Ogalue

Stakeholders have urged Heads of State and Government in Africa to scale up the provision of free school meals in spite of the economic challenges.

They spoke on a sideline event at the ongoing African Development Bank’s (AfDB) Annual Meetings in Nairobi.

The theme is “Creating Fiscal Space for School Meals: Towards Agenda 2063, SDGs and Human Capital Development”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Rockefeller Foundation organised the event in collaboration with the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and the World Food Programme,

It focused on how countries could scale up the provision of free school meals to help meet the sustainable development goals and aspirations of the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

The agenda for 2063 is termed the “Africa We Want.”

The AfDB President, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, said there was a link between hunger and the development of grey matter.

Adesina, represented by his Director of Agriculture and…