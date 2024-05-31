WaterAid, Ministries To Develop National Menstrual Hygiene Policy

By Tosin Kolade

WaterAid Nigeria has announced its partnership with the Ministries of Water Resources and Environment to develop national Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) policies.

WaterAid Nigeria’s Country Director, Evelyn Mere, who spoke on Thursday at the commemoration of the 2024 Menstrual Hygiene Day, said the policies would be aimed at addressing menstrual hygiene management issues in the country.

The theme of the event, which held at the Government Secondary School, Zuba, FCT, is “Together for a Period Friendly World”, is in partnership with the FCT Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA).

Mere said the goal would be achieved through policies, programmes and related budgets for people to get the needed support.

According to her, the goal is to also ensure that public and school toilets cater to the needs of young girls, women, and persons with disabilities.

Mere, represented by Ms. Idowu Adebayo, WaterAid WASH Manager, said the day also coincided…