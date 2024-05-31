We Shall Prevail Against Insecurity – Tinubu

By Sumaila Ogbaje

President Bola Tinubu has said that the country would prevail against the adversaries undermining it peace and security with myriads of security challenges.

Tinubu, represented by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, gave the assurance while inaugurating the Headquarters of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), on Thursday in Abuja.

The president said his confidence was anchored on the unwavering commitment of members of the Armed forces of Nigeria and the intelligence agencies, including the DSS, NIA and of course the DIA.

“You have all led me in no doubt that you have no other higher obligation than to serve and secure this nation of ours,” he said.

The president said he had made the task of securing every inch of the country a priority, adding that he had no intention on the sacred duty.

He emphasised that the DIA was a key agency in the security architecture of the country that primarily provided intelligence to the armed forces and the…