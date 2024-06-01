ECOWAS Investment Promotion Facilitation‘ll Drive Economic Growth —Experts

A cross section of participants at the event facilitated by ECOWAS in Abuja.

By Mark Longyen

The Association of Investment Promotion Agencies of West African States (IPAWAS) says ECOWAS’ facilitation of the resuscitation of its hitherto moribund statute will engender sub-regional investment promotion and drive economic growth.

Members of the technical committee of the association made this known in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the end of a collaborative meeting on Saturday, in Abuja.

Abayomi Salami, Chairman of the Technical Committee and Deputy Director, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), explained that the meeting was essentially for the member states to align their efforts, streamline regulations, and promote cross-border investments.

He said that the event was basically informed by the need for member states to be united to maximize their potentials and opportunities to promote and facilitate foreign direct investment into…