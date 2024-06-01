Global Transport To Train Traffic Officers In Lagos – Official

By Uchenna Eletuo

The Global Transport Policy Champions (GTPC) says training of Lagos Police Traffic Officers will enhance effective traffic management and service delivery.

The GTPC Chairman and Chief Consultant, Dr Segun Musa,told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday that plans were on top gear to train Lagos Police Traffic Officers in June.

According to him, the training will expose participants to the new world order and global best practices in the traffic management sector.

The transport consultant noted that the session was the organisation’s intervention of its corporate social responsibility to improve transportation in the society and to make officers compliant to the needed change attitude.

Musa, who described transportation as critical to commerce and national growth, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that GTPC would expose officers to global best practices.

The theme of the training is “Improving Traffic Policing: Leveraging Emotional…