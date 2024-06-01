Hunters Bust Kidnappers’ Den In Anambra Forest – Official

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS), Anambra Command, has busted a kidnappers’ den in Anam forest, Anambra-West Local Government Area of the state.

Dr John Metchie, NHFSS’s Deputy Commander-General, Technical Services, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

Metchie said that the operation, which was carried out on Friday, was led by two top commanders, following an actionable intelligence.

He said that officers of the service traversed the deepest parts of the forest only to find an abandoned Toyota Sienna vehicle with weapons and other incriminating items inside it.

He identified the weapons as a pistol, one AK47 rifle, and locally fabricated guns, including vehicle plate numbers, charms, and other incriminating items.

He said that the vehicle and items had been handed over to the Nigeria Police for further actions, adding that the hunters were still on the trail of the suspected kidnappers who abandoned the…