Interior Designers Advocate Multi-generational, Futuristic Aesthetics

By Rukayat Moisemhe

The Interiors Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN) has urged stakeholders across the interior design ecosystem to embrace a blend of multi-generational and futuristic aesthetics and designs to drive inclusion.

The President of the association, Dr Jennifer Chukwujekwe, said that this would also help to safeguard the future of interior designing in Nigeria.

Chukwujekwe made the assertion during the association’s celebration of the 2024 World Interiors Day, on Friday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2024 World Interiors Day was celebrated on May 25 with the theme: “Bridging Generations – Designing a Multi- Generational Future”.

Chukwujekwe said that the theme indicated designers’ responsibility to create spaces that would not only reflect aesthetical aspirations but also meet the functional needs of people across all ages.

She said that interior designers had the unique privilege and duty to shape environments that would…