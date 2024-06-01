Ist Anniversary: Experts Predict Bright Future For Capital Market

By Rukayat Adeyemi, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

As the Bola Tinubu-led administration clocks one year in office, some financial experts, while assessing the performance of the capital market, have commended the government’s efforts so far.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu was sworn in as Nigeria’s President on May 29, 2023, succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari, having emerged winner of the 2023 presidential election.

In the trading week ended May 26, 2023, hours before Tinubu’s inauguration, the NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 1.51 per cent to close at 52,973.88 points and N28.845 trillion respectively.

Equally, as at the close of trading on Monday, May 27, the NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation stood at 97,863.34 and N55.359 trillion respectively.

Regulated by both the Nigerian Exchange Ltd.(NGX) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the capital market is primarily a financial institution to…