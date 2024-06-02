Apo Resettlement Residents Decry Poor State Of Link Roads

By Dorcas Jonah

Residents of Apo Resettlement Area in the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) have decried the poor state of link roads and other social amenities in the area.

The residents, in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja, said they always pass through a lot of difficulties accessing their homes.

The residents further said that accessing critical facilities such as schools and hospitals was also a major challenge due to lack of link roads.

Elder Babayinka Ojo, a resident of Apo, said that all link roads leading to the markets and some estates had remained inaccessible by both motorists and pedestrians over the years.

”Our city roads are full of potholes some of which have become craters.

”These potholes are hazardous to motorists and pedestrians alike as they increase the risk of accidents, falls and possible injuries.

“Driving at night is incredibly challenging and unsafe because of the dreadful roads and dilapidated link…