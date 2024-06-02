Citizens Hail Tinubu’s Effort To Fix Nation’s Economy

By Awodi Eneh

Some residents of Ado, One Man Village and Masaka in Nasarawa State, have commended President Bola Tinubu’s efforts in fixing the nation’s economy.

The residents made the commendations in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Mararaba.

While some residents hailed Tinubu for what he had done in his one year in the office, others urged him to do better in repositioning the country.

One of the residents, Mr Okoronkwo Okechukuwu, Chief Executive Officer of Okeson Industrial Chemicals, said Tinubu’s first year has been a ‘mixed bag’.

According to him, it is too early to judge his leadership, because he is still trying to correct past mistakes, so we should pray for him and his administration.

”The challenges faced by the President are enormous, and the fluctuation of the dollar is critical to the Nigerian economy, this has also affected business.

”My business is something we buy with the dollar, and as the dollar increases the…