Construction Workers Threaten Strike Over Sack Of 30,000 Workers

By Angela Atabo

The Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association (CCESSA) and National Union of Civil Engineering Construction Furniture and Wood Workers (NUCECFWW), have threatened to stop work on major roads due to some crises.

The unions affiliated to the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), represent the senior and junior staff in the construction industry.

The National President of CCESSA, Ayodeji Adeyemo, and the NUCECFWW President Stephen Okoro, at a news conference on the state of the construction industry on Friday in Abuja, raised alarm over the plight of construction workers.

According to Adeyemo, the construction industry is the second largest employer of labour in Nigeria after the Government.

He, however, expressed concern that a lot of workers were being laid off by construction companies and the trend was creating a crisis in the sector.

“About 30,000 workers have lost their jobs and about 52,000 workers…