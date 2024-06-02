FCT Gets New Controller Of Corrections

By Diana Omueza

The Controller General of Nigerian Correctional Service(NCoS), Haliru Nababa, has appointed Ibrahim Usman as the new Controller incharge of FCT Command.

The newly appointed FCT command controller, Usman Ibrahim assumed duty on Friday in Abuja.

Ibrahim took over from John Francis, who was recently redeployed to Kaduna State Zonal Headquarters.

Francis while handing over thanked the officers of the command for their support and urged them to extend the same gesture to Ibrahim, whom he believed would take the command to greater heights.

On his part, Ibrahim expressed confidence for a mutual working relationship towards achieving the mandate of the service in FCT.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibrahim was enlisted into the service in 1990 and had served in 14 Custodial Centres.

Until his deployment as Controller of Corrections, FCT Command, Ibrahim was the Controller of Corrections in charge of Operations at the National Headquarters. (NAN)…