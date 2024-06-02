Latin America Hosts 2025 Global Workshop On Nuclear-test Ban – CTBTO

By Fortune Abang

Banjul, June 1, 2024 (NAN) The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test Ban Treaty Organisation (CTBTO) on Saturday declared Latin America host for its 2025 global workshop on nuclear-test ban.

The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) is a multilateral agreement which opened for signature in September 1996 and has since been signed by 187 nations and ratified by 178 to prohibit any nuclear weapon test anywhere in the world by anyone.

The Executive Secretary of CTBTO, Dr Robert Floyd, disclosed this at the closing of a two-day regional workshop organised by CTBTO for African States Signatories on Saturday in Banjul, The Gambia.

The workshop held from May 31 to June 1.

Floyd said, “The workshop was experimental: it is the first time we have conducted workshop on nuclear-test ban outside of Vienna and The Gambia in Africa is the first ever host.

“The workshop has been a success. It is not a global community that gathered, but a continent that gathered. It is…