600 PwDs Benefitted From Health Insurance Package – Lalu

By Ahmed Ubandoma

The National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) says no fewer than 600 PwDs have benefitted from the pilot programme of its health Insurance package.

James Lalu, the Executive Secretary of the commission gave the figure on Sunday, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Lalu also told NAN that the commission was working with the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency in the training of over 3000 health workers that would specialise in handling disability related illness.

According to him, the training would come in the second phase of the health insurance intervention programme.

”We have provided health insurance coverage for PwDs in the last two years. We started with 600 beneficiaries.

”We are currently working with the Federal Ministry of Health to improve access to healthcare facilities for PwDs across the federation and we have started the pilot programme with the Maitama district hospital in…