CBN Revokes Licence Of Heritage Bank

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has announced revocation of the licence of Heritage Bank Plc with immediate effect.

This is according to a statement issued by Hakama Sidi-Ali, the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department of CBN on Monday in Abuja.

Sidi-Ali said that the action was in accordance with the apex bank’s mandate to promote a sound financial system in Nigeria and in exercise of its powers under Section 12 of the Banks and Other Financial Act.

This action became necessary due to the bank’s breach of Section 12 (1) of BOFIA.

“The Board and Management of the bank have not been able to improve the bank’s financial performance, a situation which constitutes a threat to financial stability.

“This follows a period during which the CBN engaged with the bank and prescribed various supervisory steps intended to stem the decline.

“Regrettably, the bank has continued to suffer and has no reasonable prospects of recovery, thereby,…