Organisation Distributes Food Items Worth N15m To FCT Communities

By Justina Auta

A group known as Emmanuel TV Partners, on Sunday, distributed food items worth over N15 million in FCT communities.

Mrs Ogechi Tagbo, Coordinator of the group, said that the food items were distributed in commemoration of the third anniversary of the passing of Temitope Joshua (TB Joshua), Founder of the Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Emmanuel TV is the media arm of SCOAN

According to Tagbo, the initiative is to honour the legacy of the late Joshua and support the less privileged in the society.

She recalled his humanitarian services and its impact both within and outside Nigeria, especially during natural disasters and conflicts.

“Emmanuel TV Partners Abuja made a vow to continue spreading the love and teachings of Jesus Christ, as exemplified by TB Joshua.

“Our outreach today is a testament to the selfless and generous spirit of our late Prophet. We aim to continue his legacy of love, faith, and…