Economist Decries Revocation Of Heritage Bank By CBN

By Gregory O. Mmaduakolam

An Economist, Mr Abba Adaudu, has decried the revocation of the licence of Heritage Bank by the Central of Nigeria (CBN) due to a breach of banking regulations.

Adaudu, who is also a financial consultant, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the revocation of the bank’s licence would have adverse effects as all its customers would flood the bank’s offices nationwide to collect their deposits.

According to him, the revocation of the licence of the bank has multiplier effects on the economy as many staff of the bank will lose their jobs and will again be thrown to the labour market.

Adaudu said that the revocation would have a lot of negative effects on the banking system as many people might be afraid to put their money in the bank.

NAN reports that the CBN on Monday revoked the banking licence of unlisted lender Heritage Bank Plc due to a breach of banking regulations.

According to CBN, the bank has…