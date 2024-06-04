NAN MD Mulls Adoption Of Military-like Retirement Ceremony For Staff

By Angela Atabo and Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Ali Mohammed Ali said on Monday the agency would “adopt the military style of pulling out its retirees” from service.

Ali said this during the send-off party organised for the agency’s immediate past Head of Politics Desk Mr Inuwa Ali, after 35 years of service.

Military pulling-out parades, also known as farewell parades, are held at the instance of retiring senior officers who have served the nation meritoriously.

According to the managing director, the military-style pull-out ceremony will be significant because it will indicate that their contributions and service of more than 30 years have been recognised and acknowledged.

“I think we will now adopt the military style of pulling out its retirees because they have contributed enormously.

“This style of celebrating our retirees in the newsroom will have to change and we will now have to pull them out like it is done…