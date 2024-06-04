Netherlands Funded Programme Unveils Phase 2 Of Climate-smart Palm Oil Initiative

By Bukola Adewumi

Solidaridad and IDH, a Netherlands funded programme, has unveiled phase two of the National Initiative for Sustainable and Climate Smart Oil Palm Smallholders (NISCOPS).

NISCOPS, which aims to improve the production of oil palm while fostering a climate friendly activity, targets 12,000 oil palm farmers in its phase 2.

Wouter Plomp, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Nigeria, spoke with journalists at the unveiling of the project on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that unveiling of the second phase was his country’s commitment to sustaining a more environment-friendly.

Plomp said it would also create a social future of the palm oil production in Nigeria.

“You know very well that palm oil is vital for Nigeria’s economy; so is the future of Nigeria’s precious forests and so is equitability in the division of the gains of the palm oil sector.

“So, what we aim to achieve by this project is to have a more sustainable future and a more…