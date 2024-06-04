Senior Advocate Lauds Tinubu For Establishing Evaluation Standards For Ministers

By Ebere Agozie

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Mohammed Ndarani, has commended President Bola Tinubu for establishing the evaluation standards for the assessment of his ministers.

Ndarani said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday while reacting to the recent event of presentation of ministerial scorecards demanded by President Bola Tinubu.

He urged strict adherence to them for the good of their ministries, and also for the people of Nigeria as a whole.

“It is only proper that to whom much is entrusted, much is expected, which means that these assessments would in addition keep political appointees on their toes.

“Article 19[1]2 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights provides a guide for the assessment of ministers and other federal appointees.

“The assessment will help the public to also track the performances of these minsters and know when and how to hold them accountable’’.

He recalled that Tinubu had…