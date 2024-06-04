Tinubu Approves Naming Abuja Road After Soyinka

By Philip Yatai

President Bola Tinubu has approved the request by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to name the Arterial Road N-20 after Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka.

The Arterial Road N-20 stretched from Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Expressway to Outer Northern Expressway (Murtala Mohammed Expressway).

Wike made the appeal in Abuja on Tuesday, during the inauguration of the road by the President, to celebrate his one year in office.

The minister said: “It is not when somebody dies that we will remember his contributions.

“It is good, in the lifetime of someone who has contributed to the greatness of this country, to recognise him, rather than waiting for him to die.

“A dead man does not know what happens.

“I will appeal to you sir, to let us recognise one of our own, by naming this road after him. The only Nobel Laureate we have, who has made Nigerians proud in the world.

“I recommend that this road be named, Wole Soyinka Way. In that case, other people will have hope….