Play On Gen. Gowon To Be Staged In Lagos Aug. 24-25

By Folasade Adeniran

A play, “GOWON”, which depicts the life of retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon, former Nigeria’s military head of state, is to be staged in Lagos, from Aug. 24 to Aug.25.

A statement by the Duke of Shomolu Foundation, producers of the play, said on Sunday in Lagos that the play would focus on Gowon’s service to Nigeria and also take a “deep and cursory look at his tribe – Angas, in Plateau”.

“It will run with the theme of unity and lean heavily on the Gowon era policy of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Reorientation put in place at the end of the civil war to heal wounds,” the statement said.

Retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the statement was signed by Mrs Mofoluwake Edgar, Managing Director, Duke of Shomolu Foundation.

“The play will seek to celebrate the ‘No Victor, No Vanquished proponent,” the statement added.

It said that the play was written by Prof. Ahmed Yerima, who would also direct the…