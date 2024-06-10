Democracy Day: CDS Basketball Championship Kicks Off In Abuja

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The First Edition of the Chief of Defence Staff Democracy Day Basketball Championship has kicked off on Sunday in Abuja with 14 teams.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 14 teams are from the military, paramilitary and civil organisations participating.

NAN reports that the event will feature more than 270 players while the grand finale will take place on June 12.

Declaring the event opened, the Chief of Defence Staff, (CDS) Gen. Christopher Musa, said the event marked an important milestone in celebrating the spirit of athleticism and camaraderie within the armed forces, security services and civil organisations.

The CDS said that the championship would also showcase vibrant youth from 10 male and four female teams while featuring 40 veteran basketballers from across the country.

He said the objective was to promote Civil-Military Cooperation and Inter Agency collaboration, and also aimed at engaging the Nigerian Youth positively in furtherance…