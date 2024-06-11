Oma-Benedi Emerges Winner Of ‘I Beg To Differ’ Student Debate In Abuja

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

Master Oma-Benedi Excel of the Government Science Secondary School, Piakasa in Maitama has emerged the overall winner of the Abuja ‘I Beg to Differ’ student debate tournament.

While Excel clinched the prize of N1 million and a phone tablet, the runner-up, Miss Cindy Paul, an SSII student of Roberto Schools in Wuse II, Abuja got the prize of N500,000 and a phone tablet respectively.

The debate tournament was organised by the Nigeria Info and supported by 3Js Hotel and Apartment, PressPay Ng and Call to fly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Excel and Paul would represent Abuja in Lagos where they would slog it out with other winners from Port Harcourt and Lagos in the ‘I beg to differ’ debate soon.

Meanwhile, the 13 year-old Excel described the victory as “ecstatic. It is a brilliant feeling. I had a great time…