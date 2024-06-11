Trade Modernisation Project’ll Ease Technology Transfer To NCS Personnel- Official

By Martha Agas

The Trade Modernisation Project(TMP), of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), is designed to ease the transfer of technological knowledge to NCS personnel, its General Manager, Mr Ahmed Ogunshola, has said.

Ogunshola told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), on Tuesday in Abuja that the project was applying technology to ease export and import clearances, and payment of duties and the release of goods.

“We are deploying modern technology for its implementation; we are working with NCS personnel from the beginning of the process until its completion, to ensure sustainability.

“Our feeling is that if there is no sense of ownership, honestly, at the end of the day, it will be jettisoned.

“We jointly designed and developed these solutions, so there is 100 per cent knowledge transfer in everything that we are doing.

“From the day the first code of the software was written, NCS officers were in the room with us. It was designed, developed and is being deployed…