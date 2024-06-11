Welfare: NAF Rewards 9 Air Warrant Officers With Hilux Vehicles

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, on Tuesday rewarded nine Air Warrant Officers (AWOs) for their hard work and dedication to the service of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the officers were presented with JMC pickup Vehicles by the Air Staff Boss.

Abubakar, while presenting the vehicles said that he believed that human resources were the most vital inputs in any organisation.

He said this was necessary because they direct the use of available resources in pursuit of set organisational goals.

He said it was in recognition of that fact that one of the key enabler to his Command Philosophy was ”Maintaining a Highly Motivated Force by Enhancing Welfare and Infrastructural Renewal”.

”It is in fulfilling this key enabler that we are gathered here today on the auspicious occasion of the presentation of vehicles to our deserving AWOs, who remain huge assets to the NAF.

”Our AWOs are a…