Democracy Day: Forum Demands Bold Policies For Revolutionary Youth Development

By Perpetua Onuegbu

The Nigerian Young Professional Forum (NYPF) has put forward a series of detailed recommendations for the National Youth Policy to pave the way for a more prosperous and inclusive future for Nigerian youth.

The forum in a communique issued after its meeting and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, noted the crucial role a comprehensive policy reform can play in shaping a brighter future reform were call to action for lasting positive change.

The proposed changes were carefully reviewed by some NYPF executive members, Chairperson Zaliha Lawal, Barrister Mayor Ndukaku, Dr Ekemini Udo and Media Consultant, Ere-ebi Agedah Imisi.

The forum stated that the policy recommendations have been forwarded to the Ministry of Youth as the recommendations include

“Education and Talent Development, STEM Education Enhancement and Early STEM Education”.

Others recommendations were for Health and Well-being as well as Ensuring Participation and…