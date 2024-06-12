June 12: Abiola’s Wife Wants NASS To Outlaw Military Intervention

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Mrs Tinu Abiola, wife of late Chief MKO Abiola, has urged the National Assembly to enact a law that will prohibit military intervention in Nigerian politics.

Abiola made the call while fielding questions from newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja in commemoration of 25 years of unbroken democracy in Nigeria.

She, however, commended the military hierarchy for subjecting itself to democratic rule over the years.

Recall that in 2018 former President, Muhammadu Buhari, moved Democracy Day from May 29 to June 12 , to posthumously honour MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

Abiola’s wife called on Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu who contributed immensely to the survival of democracy in Nigeria.

“We have to thank God that democracy has come to stay; without the June 12 event, probably, military rule will still have remained in Nigeria.

“So, one of the major achievements of MKO Abiola, winning that election, even…