188 Cyclists To Participate In Abuja Capital City Championship

By Aderonke Ojo

No fewer than 188 cyclists have registered to participate in the 3rd edition of the Abuja Capital City Championship top prize, slated for Saturday.

Bashiru Mohammed, Technical Director, Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN) told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the event is being organised in conjunction with CHENUEL Mobility Solution Limited.

Mohammed said that the championship was earlier scheduled for June 1, but was postponed due to the inauguration of road projects within the FCT.

“This year’s championship will features Men Elite 140km,Women Elite 80km, Men Veteran 60km and Women veteran 30km,” he said.

The technical director said that the amateur category for schools in the FCT would feature the Male 20km and Female 15 km race.

He said that cyclists are expected to arrive on June 14, while the championship will start on June 15 and end on June 16.

“The starting and finishing point will be the Federal Secretariat,…