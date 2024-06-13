Democracy Day: LG Boss Pledges Fair, Inclusive Administration

By Nathan Nwakamma

The Sole Administrator of Ideato North Local Government Area in Imo, Hon Chidubem Ozigbo, has pledged to run a fair and inclusive administration.

Ozigbo made the pledge on Wednesday, in a goodwill message to commemorate the 2024 Democracy Day.

He said that his administration would prioritize the principles of democracy, ensuring that every decision and action taken would be in the best interest of the community.

“Democracy Day is a momentous day in our nation’s history. It serves as a reminder of our collective struggle, resilience, and the enduring spirit of our people to uphold the principles of democracy.

“It is a day to celebrate the freedom, rights, and responsibilities that democracy bestows upon us.

“As I step into the role of Sole Administrator, I am deeply humbled and honoured by the trust and confidence placed in me by the Imo State Governor, Distinguished Sen Hope Uzodimma, and love shown to me by people,” Ozigbo stated.

He pledged to…