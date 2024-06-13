Democracy Day: We Want More Dividends Of Democracy- Nigerians

By Okeoghene Akubuike

Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions as Nigeria celebrates 25 years of Democratic Government, saying they need to see more dividends of democracy.

Some Nigerians, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, said our leaders need to listen to the citizens which was what was obtainable in a true democracy.

Mr Isaac Ighure, a Former Secretary-General, Nigerian Guild of Editors, said there was need for leaders to firm up the country’s democracy and improve on it.

“Democracy is yet to take a firm root in Nigeria. We keep describing our democracy as nascent.

“We cannot remain young forever, after 25 years we should be standing firm in our democracy and see its dividends.”

Ighure said Nigerian leaders did not have a listening ear citing the removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira as examples, which had led to hardship.

“Our leaders need to listen to the people because the people voted for them. That is what democracy…