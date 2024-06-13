Moghalu Advocates Re-alignment Of Education Curriculum

By Chinyere Nwachukwu

A political economist, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, says Nigeria must re-align its education curriculum in line with the rapidly-evolving global landscape.

Moghalu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, also said that increasing importance of technology, science, entrepreneurship and teacher training in driving economic growth and innovation had also made the realignment compelling.

He spoke at the Fifth Arthur Mbanefo Lecture in Lagos on Tuesday.

The lecture was organised by the Arthur Mbanefo Digital Research Centre (AMDRC), University of Lagos.

It had the theme: “Education and National Development: Meeting Nigeria’s Challenge in the 21st Century”.

The lecture was part of activities to celebrate the 94th birthday anniversary of Chief Arthur Mbanefo, the donor of the centre.

According to Moghalu, Nigeria is urgently in need of educational policy that can enhance human capital development and bolster its standing within the…