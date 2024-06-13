Nigerians Differ On Gains Of 25 Years Of Uninterrupted Democracy

By Reporters

A cross section of Nigerians on Wednesday in Abuja expressed divergent opinions on the gains that had accrued to Nigerians in the 25 years of democracy.

Some Nigerians, who spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, said that democratic government had yielded much result for the country, while others thought otherwise.

Mr Benjamin Otu, a resident of Mararaba, Nasarawa State, said democracy had impacted positively on Nigerians and the Nigerian economy.

According to him, democracy is gradually taking its roots in every facet of national life.

“Some of the rights and privileges enjoyed today resulted from a thriving democracy.

“Nigeria’s democracy has come a long way since 1999; all hands must be on deck to reposition it.”

A civil servant, Mr Rotimi Adeyemi, said that there was no alternative to a democratic government.

“Under democracy, we have freedom of expression and association, which was non-existent during the military…