Experts List Ways To Boost Nigeria’s Natural Gas Production

By Rukayat Moisemhe

Some experts have called for a well-articulated and sustainable programme to decentralise the power sector regulatory environment and incentivise investors to boost natural gas production in Nigeria.

They said this at the American Business Council (ABC) Economic Update with theme: “Energising Nigeria: Navigating Challenges, Harnessing Opportunities,” on Thursday in Lagos.

Prof. Barth Nnaji, the Chairman, Geometric Power Ltd., said for almost three decades, the world had been possessed with finding a solution to climate change, having identified fossil fuel as the main culprit to global warming.

Nnaji noted that Nigeria had set a target of 2030 to achieve complete flare-out in its oil industry with various aspirations to pursue renewable energy options.

Nnaji noted that, unfortunately, the non-availability of adequate gas for power and industrial processes would afflict all the initiatives, in spite of the country’s proven natural gas reserves of…