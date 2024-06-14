FCT Residents Laud NGO For Food Items, Cash Donation

By Sylvester Thompson

Residents of Nyanya community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have commended the Hajiya Hadiza Foundation for giving them food items, clothes and cash, for the Eid El–kabir celebration.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Comfort Ibiang, a widow, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja, said she was surprised at the gifts she received from the foundation.

“I am surprised for a woman to do what she is doing. You can see we are all happy.

“We are widows and less privileged and for her to come to our aid, through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, I am so grateful,” Ibiang said.

Ibiang, who appreciated the efforts of the founder of the foundation, called on the government and stakeholders to also assist them.

Mr Iyke Vincent, another beneficiary, said he was highly impressed and excited by the opportunity the occasion offered him and other less privileged people of the community.

“I…