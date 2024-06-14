French Embassy Launches Plastic Waste Management Project In Nigerian Universities

By Joshua Olomu

The French Embassy in Nigeria, through its Cooperation and Cultural Department, has launched a plastic waste management project to be executed in 13 Nigerian universities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Sebastien Bede, Science and Higher Education Attache, stated this at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the project, under the French Embassy Fund(FEF), is worth €753,000 and is focused on developing innovative and adaptive ideas for reducing plastic waste and enhancing campus sustainable practices.

He said a steering committee has been set up involving , participating universities, representatives of the National Universities Commission, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, the Petroleum Technology Development Fund, and the Ministry of Environment.

Bede said the benefiting universities include the Alex Ekwueme Federal University; Bayero University, Kano, Nile University of Nigeria, Covenant University; Babcock University…