NBCC To Explore New Frontiers Of Cooperation For Nigeria, UK

By Rukayat Moisemhe

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) has stated the need for Nigerian and British businesses to leverage their strengths and explore new frontiers at the forthcoming trade mission in the United Kingdom.

Mr Ray Atelly, President, NBCC, said this at a news conference on Thursday in Lagos.

Atelly said the 2024 NBCC Trade Mission slated for June 24 to 28 has the theme: “Unveiling Untapped Opportunities Across the UK and Nigeria.”

He said the advice was crucial to navigate the complexities of a post-Brexit and post-pandemic global economy.

Atelly noted that the trade mission was critical, particularly at this time when the Nigerian economy needed a rebirth especially via influx of foreign direct investments.

He said Nigeria’s dynamic economy, rich in resources and entrepreneurial spirit, presented a wealth of investment opportunities for UK businesses, particularly as Nigerian banks need capital to meet the new capital threshold set by the apex…