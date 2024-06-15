Adewumi Pledges Support For Golf Development In Nigeria

By Muhyideen Jimoh

Dr Rowland Adewumi, a golf enthusiast and promoter has pledged to invest more in the development of golf in Nigeria through his “Rowland Adewumi” golf classic tournament.

Adewumi stated this on Saturday at the tee-off of the tournament at the prestigious IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, where both professional and amateur golfers are slugging it out for honours.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the inaugural tournament is meant to serve as a veritable platform for the development of amateur and professional Nigerian golfers to international standards.

The philanthropist stressed the need to have sustainable tournaments for golf development across the country, in line with international best practices.

“I think the game of golf has been lagging behind, so I just decided to make my own contribution to the develop the game better in Nigeria.

“This is the inaugural tournament and I intend to make it a yearly affair in the…