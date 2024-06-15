Expert Backs Commission’s Move To Sanitise Digital Lending Space

By Rukayat Moisemhe

Money Lenders Association, has commended the continuous actions by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to sanitise the digital lending space in Nigeria, saying it is a welcome development.

Chairman of the Association, Mr Gbemi Adelekan, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, said efforts of the FCCPC resulted in growth of online lending applications.

Adelekan, also Managing Director, Kwikpay Credit, said that the use of online lending applications, when compared to traditional financial institutions, had witnessed significant growth in the past few months.

He, however, noted that this growth also led to increase in default rate due to the economic situation and financial constraint for some customers.

He furthered stated that the growth in the industry had also attracted licensed players and some unregistered operators that were violating the consumer rights in the country.

Adelekan recalled that in…