Osimhen, Okocha, Pires, Others Storm Abuja For Attom Charity Cup

By Muhyideen Jimoh

The Attom Foundation, an NGO in collaboration with some football legends will on Saturday play a Charity Champions Cup to raise awareness and funds for the eye treatment of over 10, 000 Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the much anticipated match is billed for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Reigning African footballer of the year, Victor Osimhen and some Super Eagles stars will join African legends like Jay Jay Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, Didier Drogba, Emmanuel Eboue among others.

Yahaya Attom, the Founder/CEO of Attom Foundation, disclosed this at a pre-match news conference on Friday in Abuja.

He said the charity match will go a long way in raising awareness about the plight of Nigerians in need of eye treatment.

He said the goal is to raise awareness and ultimately provide medical assistance to over 10,000 indigent Nigerians.

Attom who was represented by Emmanuel Ugonna, a comedian popularly known as…